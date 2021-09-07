LABS Group Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.31 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 22.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 36.8% against the dollar. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $24.31 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00060480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00132696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00182030 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.34 or 0.07089882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,021.13 or 0.99683128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.76 or 0.00722408 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,081,076,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

