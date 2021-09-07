COTI Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. COTI has a market cap of $260.75 million and $142.76 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000637 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00060588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00133812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.00181886 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.99 or 0.07098876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,221.16 or 1.00214796 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.49 or 0.00720485 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. COTI’s official website is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

