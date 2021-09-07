Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to report $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.25 billion. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $850.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on DAR. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.75. 1,135,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,589. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average of $70.76. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.04.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

