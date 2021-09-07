YVS.Finance (YVS) Market Cap Tops $453,330.06

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. YVS.Finance has a market cap of $453,330.06 and $110,564.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YVS.Finance has traded 12% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YVS.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00060658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00134693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.00183276 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.72 or 0.07074921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,225.69 or 0.99924121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $342.27 or 0.00724194 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,196,905 coins. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YVS.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YVS.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YVS.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YVS.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.