Insider Buying: GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Major Shareholder Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.38 per share, with a total value of $2,015,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GMS alerts:

On Thursday, September 2nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 111,482 shares of GMS stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,637,644.74.

On Monday, June 28th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 15,229 shares of GMS stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64.

On Thursday, June 24th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 113,050 shares of GMS stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,993,418.50.

Shares of GMS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.27. 387,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,103. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.86. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in GMS by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GMS. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.