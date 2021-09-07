MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Sells $535,000.00 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,862. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brendan Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $525,500.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53.

NYSE MXL traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,100. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.96.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. On average, research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MXL. Loop Capital raised their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

