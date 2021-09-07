Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Sells 2,609 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $142,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AGYS traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,028. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 1.47. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 76.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

