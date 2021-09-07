Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Sells 2,609 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $142,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
AGYS traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,028. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 1.47. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $64.09.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 76.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
