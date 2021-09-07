Ispolink (ISP) Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ispolink has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ispolink has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00061459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00154134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.91 or 0.00745050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00043011 BTC.

About Ispolink

ISP is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,703,419 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Buying and Selling Ispolink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

