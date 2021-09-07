Analysts Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. KB Home reported sales of $999.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $6.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $7.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

NYSE:KBH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.05. The stock had a trading volume of 813,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,315. KB Home has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $52.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 512.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth $61,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

