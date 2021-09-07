Huobi BTC Price Tops $46,523.33 on Top Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $46,523.33 or 0.98817151 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.86 billion and approximately $44.37 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00060262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00133193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00182861 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.32 or 0.07103442 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,081.41 or 1.00002551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $341.76 or 0.00725920 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.