Obee Network (OBEE) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Obee Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Obee Network has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Obee Network has a total market cap of $153,572.65 and approximately $12,645.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Obee Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00060262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00133193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00182861 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.32 or 0.07103442 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,081.41 or 1.00002551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.76 or 0.00725920 BTC.

Obee Network Coin Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obee Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . The official website for Obee Network is obee.info

Obee Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obee Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obee Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Obee Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obee Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.