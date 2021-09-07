Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.12)-($0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $138-139 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.96 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.360 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Smartsheet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.47.

SMAR stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,024. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $3,200,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,469,356.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 292,546 shares of company stock worth $20,155,842 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

