VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will announce $330,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $350,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics also posted sales of $330,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.26 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,561.84% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

VTGN traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 686,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,337. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,423,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $719,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 61,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

