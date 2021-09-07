Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.70 Million

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) to report $68.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.80 million to $71.60 million. Inspired Entertainment posted sales of $60.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year sales of $192.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.90 million to $196.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $264.10 million, with estimates ranging from $252.40 million to $275.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.75 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INSE shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth $13,954,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 1,839.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,049,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after buying an additional 995,553 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth $11,475,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 76.7% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,950,000 after buying an additional 747,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth $9,497,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INSE stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. 159,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.48. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.