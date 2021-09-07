Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) to report $68.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.80 million to $71.60 million. Inspired Entertainment posted sales of $60.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year sales of $192.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.90 million to $196.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $264.10 million, with estimates ranging from $252.40 million to $275.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.75 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INSE shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth $13,954,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 1,839.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,049,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after buying an additional 995,553 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth $11,475,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 76.7% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,950,000 after buying an additional 747,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth $9,497,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INSE stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. 159,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.48. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.