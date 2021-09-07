Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report sales of $40.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.60 million and the highest is $41.10 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $42.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $169.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.00 million to $170.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $158.10 million, with estimates ranging from $151.90 million to $161.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $45.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 450.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.78. The stock had a trading volume of 40,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,428. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

