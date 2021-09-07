Analysts Anticipate Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to post $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.24 billion. Dana reported sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $8.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $8.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $9.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,378,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,206,000 after buying an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Dana by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,206,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,176,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,711,000 after buying an additional 113,688 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dana by 39.1% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 607,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after buying an additional 170,658 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dana by 16.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after buying an additional 78,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Dana stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.52. 570,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,021. Dana has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Dana’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

