Analysts Anticipate Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to post $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.24 billion. Dana reported sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $8.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $8.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $9.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dana.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,378,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,206,000 after buying an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Dana by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,206,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,176,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,711,000 after buying an additional 113,688 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dana by 39.1% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 607,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after buying an additional 170,658 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dana by 16.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after buying an additional 78,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.
Dana stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.52. 570,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,021. Dana has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Dana’s payout ratio is 102.56%.
Dana Company Profile
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
