Zacks: Analysts Expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.71 Million

Brokerages expect that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will report sales of $176.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $192.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.84 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $792.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $725.29 million to $841.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $971.78 million, with estimates ranging from $839.56 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

TLRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC downgraded Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Tilray in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $4,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,950,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,303,614.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $15,813,000. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Tilray by 1,303.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLRY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,876,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,366,459. Tilray has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.