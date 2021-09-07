Brokerages Anticipate Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $653.29 Million

Analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to announce sales of $653.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $665.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $622.00 million. Zynga posted sales of $627.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zynga.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

In other news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 358,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $3,712,412.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,349.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,779.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock valued at $36,332,614. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Zynga by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Zynga by 7.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 13.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Zynga by 168.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zynga stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. 18,871,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,839,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

