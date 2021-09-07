$153.40 Million in Sales Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will report sales of $153.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.50 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $143.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $616.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $611.50 million to $624.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $648.15 million, with estimates ranging from $622.50 million to $664.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of SBRA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $16.36. 2,404,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -181.76 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $19.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 297,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 88,896 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4,184.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

