MVL (MVL) Price Reaches $0.0165

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. MVL has a market capitalization of $218.22 million and $27.01 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MVL has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One MVL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00061247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00149214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.14 or 0.00742276 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00042929 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,216,750,190 coins. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

