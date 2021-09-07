$18.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to announce sales of $18.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.12 billion and the lowest is $18.19 billion. Intel posted sales of $18.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $74.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.50 billion to $77.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $74.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.09 billion to $76.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Intel stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,901,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,589,201. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

