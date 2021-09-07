Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $583.29 Million

Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will post $583.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $582.20 million and the highest is $585.30 million. Atlassian reported sales of $459.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlassian.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.61.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.69. The company had a trading volume of 910,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,616. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.22 and its 200-day moving average is $258.89. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $164.16 and a fifty-two week high of $387.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 205,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,305,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.