Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to post $61.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.06 million. Aterian reported sales of $58.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year sales of $239.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.69 million to $243.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $320.37 million, with estimates ranging from $290.90 million to $349.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

ATER stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.12. 17,160,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,257. The company has a market cap of $254.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 4.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46. Aterian has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

In other Aterian news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $489,102.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

