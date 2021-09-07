Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $389.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to announce sales of $389.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $408.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $363.70 million. Welbilt reported sales of $298.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Welbilt’s revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. CL King downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

NYSE WBT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.56. 726,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,241. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Welbilt by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Welbilt by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welbilt by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

