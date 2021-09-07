Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.38

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.38 and last traded at $71.71, with a volume of 181921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 5.51.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

