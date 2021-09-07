Fusible (FUSII) Market Capitalization Achieves $205,721.02

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Fusible has a total market cap of $205,721.02 and $3.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fusible has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fusible coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00059863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00133939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.00180298 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.52 or 0.07099013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,023.52 or 0.99930872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.79 or 0.00726354 BTC.

About Fusible

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

