apM Coin (APM) Trading 12.2% Lower This Week

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, apM Coin has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $9.68 million and $115,240.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00060772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00015026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.84 or 0.00146285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $350.66 or 0.00745203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00043254 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

apM Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “APMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.