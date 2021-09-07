Brokerages Expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $272.65 Million

Brokerages expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to announce $272.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $221.00 million to $350.00 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $173.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $981.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $765.00 million to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Shares of NYSE:LPI traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.72. The company had a trading volume of 745,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,162. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $943.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 4.74. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $99.26.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 88,591 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 6.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1,900.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

