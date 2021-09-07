Analysts Expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.54 Million

Brokerages expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to announce $9.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.48 million to $9.60 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $7.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year sales of $37.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.35 million to $37.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $59.16 million, with estimates ranging from $58.88 million to $59.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $3,229,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 54,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

TACT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.62. 78,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.46 million, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.