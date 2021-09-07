Brokerages Set Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Price Target at $29.00

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAR shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 11.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.72. 55,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,549. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.