Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRO traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.08. 359,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

