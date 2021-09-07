Brokerages Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Target Price at $202.10

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total value of $1,909,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,425,832.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,596,800. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,638,000 after buying an additional 545,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Moderna by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA traded up $19.69 on Tuesday, hitting $436.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,944,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,470,561. The company has a market capitalization of $176.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.14.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. Moderna’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna will post 29.04 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

