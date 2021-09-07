Xiotri Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,083.00 (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Xiotri coin can now be purchased for $129.53 or 0.00275734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Xiotri has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Xiotri has a total market capitalization of $572,266.16 and $2,083.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00060134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00148128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.75 or 0.00740269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00043537 BTC.

Xiotri Coin Profile

XIOT is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

