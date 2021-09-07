Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,131 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,295% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 call options.

In related news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $495,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,087 shares of company stock worth $10,286,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZNTL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Shares of ZNTL traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,956. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.64. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $68.98.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.