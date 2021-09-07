NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.09

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99.

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

