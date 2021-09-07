IOST 24 Hour Volume Reaches $464.98 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. IOST has a market cap of $944.55 million and approximately $464.98 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOST has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.77 or 0.00363700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00148250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.68 or 0.00731972 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOST is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

