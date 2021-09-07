Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. Investors Bancorp reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

Shares of ISBC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 955,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,592. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 112.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

