Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.99 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) will post $232.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $231.38 million to $234.80 million. Cloudera posted sales of $217.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year sales of $921.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $916.85 million to $925.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.80 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities cut Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,950.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,675 shares of company stock worth $2,562,727 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cloudera by 57.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 231,263 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudera by 21.5% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 996,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after buying an additional 176,034 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $2,465,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Cloudera during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera stock remained flat at $$15.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,698,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Cloudera has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

