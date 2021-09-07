Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLGF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.76. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. Mullen Group has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $11.29.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

