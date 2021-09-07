Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $29,668.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $2.61 million and $29,668.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,987.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.15 or 0.07342761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $674.48 or 0.01435456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.73 or 0.00380382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00126933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.92 or 0.00572330 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.91 or 0.00561669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.90 or 0.00338187 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RVCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.