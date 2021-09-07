Analysts Set Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) PT at GBX 2,265

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,265 ($29.59).

BRBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of BRBY traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,941.50 ($25.37). 1,429,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,422. The company has a market cap of £7.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,324.78 ($17.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,015.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,047.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33.

In other news, insider Marco Gobbetti sold 16,371 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,134 ($27.88), for a total transaction of £349,357.14 ($456,437.34). Also, insider Julie Brown purchased 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,172 ($28.38) per share, with a total value of £63,031.44 ($82,350.98). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $82,473,024.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

