Provoco Token Price Reaches $0.0000 (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Provoco Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Provoco Token has a market capitalization of $50,003.27 and $44.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00059883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00014987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00152470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.05 or 0.00742859 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00044462 BTC.

Provoco Token Coin Profile

VOCO is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me . Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

