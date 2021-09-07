Deri Protocol Price Tops $0.0835 on Major Exchanges (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and $320,100.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0835 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00059785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00130320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.59 or 0.00180035 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.43 or 0.07111369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,875.74 or 0.99762903 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.39 or 0.00890425 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

