Brokerages Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.73 Billion

Brokerages predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will report $5.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $6.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $20.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $21.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $22.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.94. 14,030,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,803,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

