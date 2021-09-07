$39.03 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will report sales of $39.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.25 million and the highest is $39.83 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $26.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $152.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $154.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $185.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 21.48%.

OESX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 196,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,449. The company has a market capitalization of $135.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

