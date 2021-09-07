Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Sells $142,560.00 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $142,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMRC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.13. The stock had a trading volume of 486,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,874. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $75.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.98.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMRC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

