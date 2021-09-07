CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 339.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 86,425 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at about $740,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 119.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after buying an additional 392,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIXX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,879. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

