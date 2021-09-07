UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.84.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

UCBJY stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,913. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87. UCB has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $59.73.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

