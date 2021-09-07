LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

LPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Macquarie downgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. CLSA downgraded shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get LG Display alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 1,679.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 520,118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 424,903 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 308.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 379,858 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 9,607.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 299,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.87. 640,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,841. LG Display has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.