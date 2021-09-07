SureRemit (RMT) Price Hits $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $21,288.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00059976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00132602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.14 or 0.00180642 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.89 or 0.07090661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,780.61 or 0.99256777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.96 or 0.00704327 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

